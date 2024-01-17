Noida, Jan 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved Rs 2,940 crore in funds for industrial bodies YEIDA, UPSIDA and UPEIDA, Cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta said.

The funds are for expansion of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), he said.

Gupta, the industrial development minister, said the newly formed Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority has been earlier granted Rs 3,000 crore for land acquisition.

"In the financial year 2023-24, Rs 8,000 crore was set aside for industrial expansion in the state. Of the remaining Rs 5,000 crore, Rs 1,000 crore has been approved for UPEIDA, Rs 1,500 crore for YEIDA and Rs 440 crore for UPSIDA," Gupta said in a statement.

"So far, a total of Rs 7,042.67 crore has been approved for the expansion of all industrial development authorities," the minister added.

Gupta said the state government is committed to attracting investment and making Uttar Pradesh a leading investment destination in the country.

