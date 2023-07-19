Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Yogi government will beautify 948 heritage trees of the state under the Heritage Tree Adoption Scheme.

As many as 28 species of trees that are more than 100 years old have been designated as "heritage trees." These trees are spread over all 75 districts of the state. There are a maximum of 99 heritage trees in Varanasi, 53 in Prayagraj, 37 in Hardoi, 35 in Ghazipur, and 34 in Unnao.

The Yogi government is raising awareness among the general public by conserving the endangered tree species and trees connected to mythological/historical events, special people, monuments, religious traditions, and beliefs, the release stated.

Guidelines have been given for the selection and documentation of heritage trees by environment, forest, and climate change, it said.

"More than 100 years old trees, belonging to 28 species, and situated in non-forest areas (community land) have been designated as heritage trees by the Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board. These include Aru, Arjuna, Mango, Tamarind, Kaim, Karil, Kusum, Khirni, Shami, Gamhar, Gular, Chitwan, Chilbil, Jamun, Neem, Adansonia, Pakad, Peepal, Peelu, Banyan, Mahua, Mahogany, Mysore Banyan, Sheesham, Sal, Semal, Haldu and Tumal. There are 363 trees of Banyan species and 422 trees of Peepal species," it added.

The release further said, in the heritage tree category, trees related to the spiritual and freedom movement have also been included. In Gorakhpur, 19 trees have been designated as heritage trees.

On the other hand, mother trees of Dussehri and Langra mangoes in Lucknow and Varanasi, Bachan Imli in Fatehpur, Imli tree in Imlitala temple complex in Mathura, Karil tree in Pratapgarh, Adansonia tree located in Barabanki, Pakad tree located in Hapur and Sant Kabir Nagar, Bodhi tree of Sarnath, Peepal tree of Ambedkar Nagar, famous as Baba Jharkhand and Peepal tree associated with freedom movement at Ordinance Cloth Factory Shahjahanpur are included as heritage trees, it said.

Among the special heritage trees in the Yogi government, the Adansonia tree of Jhunsi (Prayagraj) mentioned by the Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang, the Peelu tree located in the Ter Kadamba temple complex, and Nidhi Van of Mathura, Akshayavat in the Prayagraj fort, Banyan tree located at Valmiki Ashram in Unnao district, places popular as Luv Kush Birthplace and Janki Kund, the release stated.

Along with that, the banyan tree located in NBRI Lucknow and Mahamaya Devi Temple Complex, Ghaziabad, associated with the first freedom struggle, are included, it added.

Meanwhile, the Yogi government will also seek the cooperation of common people for the protection of heritage trees and the conservation and promotion of biodiversity in the region by developing a sense of affection, harmony, and affinity among people towards trees by linking heritage trees with public sentiment and promoting eco-tourism in the area.

The release further added that, in total, there are 948 heritage trees in the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh; most of these are found in Varanasi, where there are 99 heritage trees.

In all, Prayagraj has 53 heritage trees, Hardoi has 37, Ghazipur has 35, and Unnao has 34. It is followed by Rae Bareli with 32 heritage trees, Jhansi with 30, Firozabad with 29, Lakhimpur Kheri with 27, Bareilly and Bahraich with 26 each, as well as 25 in Lucknow and 24 in Jaunpur. These include 57 Pakad trees, 363 Banyan trees, and 422 Peepal species heritage trees. (ANI)

