Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government has zero tolerance towards crime as criminals and those who patronise them are the biggest enemies of investment coming into a state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

Addressing the foundation day ceremony of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) here, the CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision to turn India into a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years.

Also Read | Social Justice Council Calls for Awareness Among People to Prevent Crimes in Society.

"Criminals and those who patronise them are the biggest enemies of investment and after 2017, the BJP government in the state followed zero tolerance policy against criminals and those who shelter them," said the chief minister.

Earlier, no one wanted to visit Uttar Pradesh, and "UP was known for hooliganism, anarchy, chaos and criminalisation of politics", he said.

Also Read | Surat North, Valsad, Mandvi, Abdasa, Limbdi Elections 2022: Check Electoral History, Polling and Result Date of the Gujarat Assembly Seats.

However today, the state has a safe atmosphere, he said.

"The government not only curbed crime but has also developed an environment free from corruption for investors. Over 340 services are available to investors on Nivesh Mitra portal," Adityanath said.

"The government has identified 25 sectors for investors. Incentives related to these sectors will also continue to be received by the investors through the portal. Uttar Pradesh ranks second in the country in Ease of Doing Business and a campaign has been started to bring it to number one," the CM added.

Adityanath said for the country to achieve the target of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh must transform itself into a USD 1 trillion economy.

"For this, focus must be laid on maximum investment, employment generation and better CD (credit-deposit) ratio,” said the CM.

He said efforts must be made to promote export. If readymade garments are encouraged, the products here will spread from South East Asia to Europe. Due to this, lakhs of youth and women will get employment, Adityanath said.

As part of the function, Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 133 investment projects worth Rs 504 crores, and launched close to 50 development projects worth Rs 260 crore.

He also presented land allotment certificates to 24 investors of investment projects worth Rs 1,200 crore and said the amount of investment that has been made in the GIDA in the last five years is higher than what was made in the 27 years before that.

The CM also called upon the investors of Gorakhpur to participate in the Global Investors Summit to be held in the state in February 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)