Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) A police head constable was among two people arrested for alleged irregularities in passport verification, officials said on Tuesday.

Another accuse -- a sub-inspector -- is absconding, they said.

Superintendent of Police Satyajeet Gupta said a case was registered against SI Kameshwar Mishra, head constable Manoj Patel and a person identified Virendra Yadav under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, IT Act, Police Act and Prevention of Corruption Act.

In a statement issued here, the police said, "Irregularities found during passport verification were probed, which suggest that SI Mishra posted in the passport cell and head constable Manoj Patel had taken money in 101 passport verification cases, violating the law and the rules.

"Confirmatory evidence in this regard has been gathered as well."

SI Mishra will be arrested soon, police said.

The statement also said Mishra and Patel were suspended on Monday and a departmental probe was constituted.

