Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government organised aerial flower showers on Wednesday over major Shiva temples across Gorakhpur and Sant Kabir Nagar on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, a helicopter was deployed to shower flower petals on the sea of devotees gathered for darshan and prayers at key temples, an official statement said.

The move is part of the state's effort to not only ensure smooth arrangements for pilgrims but also to express respect and appreciation for their spiritual fervour, the statement added.

Among the temples that witnessed the aerial tribute were the Gorakhnath Temple, the ancient Manasarovar Temple, Mukteshwar Nath Temple, Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple, Munjeshwar Nath Temple in Bhauvapar, and Mateshwar Shiv Temple in Pipraich.

In Sant Kabir Nagar, flower petals were showered over the Tameshwar Nath Temple.

