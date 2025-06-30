Baghpat (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) A Baghpat court on Monday sentenced four persons, including inter-state criminal Amarpal alias Kalu, to life imprisonment in a 2015 double murder case involving the abduction and killing of two brothers.

According to police officials, the incident took place in Luhara village under Chhaprauli police station limits, where two brothers were abducted and later murdered. A case was registered against nine persons, including Amarpal.

Fast Track Court (2) additional district and sessions judge Neeru Sharma held Amarpal, Veersen, Shastri alias Dharmadatt, and Musharraf guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 75,000 each, a police official said.

According to the police, Amarpal has a long criminal history, with 44 cases registered against him across Baghpat, Meerut, and Haryana for various offences, including murder, robbery, under the Gangsters Act, and the Arms Act.

Property worth Rs 6.5 lakh belonging to the convict were also seized, the police official added.

According to government counsel Rahul Singh Nehra, four accused persons died during the trial and one was acquitted.

