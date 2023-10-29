Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): The overall air quality of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has plunged into the 'poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 214, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

After being in the 'moderate' category earlier this week, with an AQI of 166, the air quality has slipped into the 'poor' category.

Visuals from various locations across Kanpur showed a thick fog and haze surrounding parts of the city.

As air quality deteriorates, people have started complaining of facing health problems.

"We are experiencing irritation in the eyes and respiratory issues. The smog might not be highly visible, but pollution is present," said Sushil Kumar, a local resident, while speaking to ANI.

Another local resident, Brajesh, said, "We are now compelled to wear masks due to the pollution that is causing respiratory problems."

The national capital is also grappling with the worsening air quality.

The overall air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'poor' category for the third straight day on Saturday morning, as per the SAFAR-India.

According to the SAFAR-India, the overall air quality in the national capital is in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 286. After being in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 190 on Wednesday, the city's AQI has been in the 'poor' category since then with 256 on Thursday and 249 on Friday.

Air Quality Index (AQI) is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms, which are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature, and colour.

The AQI from 0 to 100 is considered good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe. (ANI)

