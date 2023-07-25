Pilibhit (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A group of kanwariyas on Monday alleged that a partially eaten apple was thrown at them by members of another community at a market area here, police said.

Station House Officer of Sungarhi police station Jagat Singh, however, said that the two accused claimed that they that thrown stale apples on the ground.

Immediately after the incident, the kanwariyas staged a protest and demanded action against the accused.

Both the accused have been detained and a fine was imposed on them for allegedly disturbing peace, the police officer said.

