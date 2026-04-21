Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a car repair shop located near Eidgah Tiraha in the Civil Lines police station area of Etawah on Monday, prompting a swift response from police and fire services, officials said.

The incident took place at a mechanic shop situated right in front of the Eidgah, where several old and condemned vehicles, along with vehicles under repair, were parked. However, no injuries were reported. Fire department vehicles were immediately rushed to the spot after the information was received.

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Circle Officer Abhay Narayan Rai told ANI, that the fire was brought under control soon after teams reached the location.

"In the Civil Lines police station area, right in front of the Eidgah, there was a mechanic's shop run in partnership by Aneesh and Lucky. There were some old, condemned vehicles parked there, along with some vehicles that were there for repairs. The cause of the fire is not yet known. However, as soon as we received reports of the fire, the local police and fire tenders arrived immediately and brought the fire under control. Further investigations are underway," he said.

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On firefighting efforts, he said additional fire tenders were deployed due to surrounding trees and the spread of flames.

"Since there are trees in the area and the fire had reached the upper branches, we called in two full fire tenders and one half fire tender to ensure there was sufficient water pressure. We successfully brought the fire under control, and further steps will be taken as required," the circle officer said.

Regarding damage, he added, "It's difficult to say at first glance, as the fire seems to have mostly affected the condemned vehicles. The vehicles in better condition were moved away from the scene by the local police with the help of bystanders and have been saved. A full assessment of the losses will only be possible after a thorough inspection."

The cause of the fire is not known. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)