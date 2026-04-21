New Delhi, April 21: President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Naredra Modi on Tuesday expressed greetings to all civil servants on the occasion of the 18th Civil Services Day. Sharing an X post, Murmu said that officers continue to uphold the highest standards of public service and contribute meaningfully to the building of a more equitable and progressive nation.

"Warm greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day. Your commitment continues to strengthen responsive governance and reinforce public institutions. From the formulation of innovative, future-oriented and citizen-centric policies, to their effective implementation on the ground, your work significantly impacts the quality of life of millions," Murmu wrote. Chandrababu Naidu Birthday 2026: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM, Says State Scaling New Heights of Progress.

PM Modi Extends Greetings on Civil Services Day

President Draupadi Murmu Extends Greetings to All Civil Servants

Warm greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day. Your commitment continues to strengthen responsive governance and reinforce public institutions. From the formulation of innovative, future-oriented and citizen-centric policies, to their effective implementation on the… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 21, 2026

"As Bharat advances with renewed aspirations, your integrity and empathy will be instrumental in bridging gaps, fostering inclusivity, and strengthening trust between the State and its citizens. May you continue to uphold the highest standards of public service and contribute meaningfully to the building of a more equitable and progressive nation," the President's post read. Furthermore, PM Modi said that Civil Services Day is an occasion to further strengthen the resolve to work towards "good governance and nation-building".

In an X post, the prime minister wrote, "Greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day. This is an occasion to further strengthen the resolve to work towards good governance and nation-building. From the grassroots to policy-making, the efforts of civil servants touch countless lives and contribute to India's progress. May our civil servants continue to serve with excellence, compassion and innovation, upholding the highest standards of duty." 'Her Life, Leadership Inspire Crores': PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to President Droupadi Murmu.

He reaffirmed his resolve to build an empowered, prosperous, and sensitive India by connecting the person standing in the last row to the mainstream of development. "National service is the foundation of a 'Developed India'. On the glorious occasion of Civil Services Day, let us reaffirm our resolve to build an empowered, prosperous, and sensitive India by connecting the person standing in the last row to the mainstream of development," PM Modi wrote on X.

Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted civil servants, saying their dedication to implementing policies, strengthening governance, and serving citizens with integrity plays a vital role in nation-building.

"On Civil Services Day, greetings to our civil servants. Their dedication to implementing policies, strengthening governance, and serving citizens with integrity plays a vital role in nation-building. May this occasion further fortify their commitment to contribute to the nation," Shah wrote. 'Civil Services Day' is celebrated on April 21 every year for the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

The date is chosen to commemorate the day when the first Home Minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. He referred to civil servants as the 'steel frame of India'. The first such function was held in Vigyan Bhawan in New delhi 21 April 2006.

As part of Civil Servant Day, Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are presented to Districts/Implementing Units for the implementation of Priority programme and innovation categories. With participation from a large number of Districts across the country in the Awards scheme, the scale of the entire process is very large.

These awards on the Civil Services day each year bring together civil servants to connect with each other and learn the good practices being implemented across the nation in the field of public grievance. This annual affair is eagerly awaited by all public administrators to celebrate the outcomes of work done in the entire year.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)