Ballia (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Police here have booked a 30-year-old man for allegedly murdering his brother, an official said on Sunday.

According to police, a body was found in a well in Sikaria Khurd village on Sunday. The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Bablu Paswan.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Vows To Conduct Caste Census in State if Congress Comes to Power.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said gashes on the neck of Bablu Paswan suggested that he was murdered and thrown into the well.

He had gone out of his house on Friday evening but did not return, police said.

Also Read | Datia Election 2023: Congress Fields Rajendra Bharti Against BJP’s Narottam Mishra in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

Based on the complaint lodged by Bablu Paswan's wife, a case was registered against Mangni Paswan, the brother of the deceased, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)