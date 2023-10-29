Kabirdham, October 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reiterated his party's commitment to conduct a caste census in poll-bound Chhattisgarh once the party returns to power. Addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham, Rahul Gandhi, while hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, said that "it does not work for the marginalized population but for businessmen like Gautam Adani".

"PM Modi does not work for the OBCs, Dalits, Adivasis...When we formed the government in Delhi, we decided that we would release the data of the caste census. The moment we form government in Chhattisgarh, we will conduct a caste census..." Rahul Gandhi said. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Expels Antagarh MLA Anoop Nag for Contesting as Independent Against Party Candidate.

"...There are only two types of government: one that only works for the rich people of the country and the other that works for the farmers, labourers and youth of the country...You have to decide which government you want to elect..." Rahul Gandhi added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Rajnandgaon, Rahul Gandhi also reiterated waiving off farm loans in Chhattisgarh, stating that its outcome would mark the beginning of a new chapter in the progress and development of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Adivasis, and Dalits in the country. "Five years ago, Congress made 4-5 promises to the people of Chhattisgarh. We had promised the government would listen to the voices of farmers and labourers. The promises included waiving off farm loans and procuring paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal. We promised Rs 2,500 per quintal for farmers, but delivered more. I want to ask you all, 'Did we fulfil all those promises?" the Congress leader said.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7. After the first phase of polling on November 7, the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3. Elections in Chhattisgarh will be contested on 90 assembly seats and both the major contenders in the state, the BJP and Congress, have released their final list of all 90 candidates in the state. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Promises Free Education in Schools, Colleges in State if Congress Retains Power (Watch Video).

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said that if the Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh, it will provide free education from KG to postgraduation in government schools and colleges. "We are going to take a major step for you which we call 'KG to PG'. From KG (kindergarten) to PG (post-graduation), free education will be provided in government institutions to students. They will not have to pay a single penny," Rahul Gandhi said at a public rally.

