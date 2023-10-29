Bhopal, October 29: Viewed as the semi-final to the Lok Sabha Election 2024, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 is gearing up for the polls scheduled next month. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 is a direct battle between the incumbent Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The BJP has fielded its sitting MLA and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra from Datia assembly constituency seat. Congress named Rajendra Bharti, replacing Awadesh Nayak, as their candidate for the Datia Election 2023.

The Datia constituency is one of the crucial seats among the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Stronghold of Narottam Mishra, Datia, has been represented by him for the past 15 years. However, this time, Congress is hopeful of breaching into Mishra's bastion with Bharti and Nayak equation. Nayak was the first named Congress candidate. However, he was replaced with Bharti after Congress workers protested. Meanwhile, reports say that all is good between Bharti and Nayak as they both have joined hands to bring down Narottam Mishra. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: From Kamal Nath to Jaivardhan Singh and Vikram Mastal, List of Key Candidates of Congress and Their Constituencies.

Candidates for Datia Election 2023:

Narottam Mishra

Narottam Mishra, the current home minister and a chief ministerial hopeful, has been representing Datia in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly since 2008. In the 2018 polls, he won by a narrow margin of just over 2,600 votes against former MLA and senior Congress leader Rajendra Bharti. Mishra has defeated Bharti in all three elections since 2008. Dr Mishra is known for his controversial statements and often remains in the news.

Rajendra Bharti

A long-time Congress leader, Rajendra Bharti, is eyeing to clinch the Datia Election 2023 scheduled next month. He has been a candidate from Datia since 2008 but lost every time to Narottam Mishra of the BJP. He was named as Congress candidate again after party workers protested against the candidature of Awadesh Nayak. The replacement against Mishra has made the fight even more interesting, as during the last elections, Mishra won against Bharti with just 2,656 votes. There is a sentiment on the rural side that Bharti can beat a BJP leader in the electoral fight. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Announces Last List of Two Candidates for Polls; Check Candidate Names and Their Constituencies.

Datia Election 2023 Schedule:

The Election for Datia Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17. The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Budhni Assembly Constituency Election 2023 will be held on December 3, announced the Election Commission.

Datia assembly seat is influenced by the Kushwaha and Brahmin communities. There are more than 30,000 Brahmin voters in this assembly seat, which is almost equal to the Kushwaha community. Narottam Mishra emerged as a Brahmin leader in recent years. Rajendra Bharti, who comes from the Brahmin community, has also been MLA twice.

