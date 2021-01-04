Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A man died on Monday allegedly after his neighbour punched him in the stomach for lighting hookah coals on a gas stove while food was being cooked at the accused's home here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Chandpur Valmiki Basti, which falls under Kotwali Nagar Police Station limits, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the victim, Vijay, had reached his neighbour Kalua's house to light his hookah coals.

An argument broke out between them after Vijay lighted the hookah coals on the gas stove while food was being cooked.

Kalua punched Vijay in the stomach, leaving him fainted. He was rushed to hospital, where he died, the SSP said, adding Kalua has been arrested.

