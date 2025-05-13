Kaushambi (UP), May 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train here in Parsara village on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) railway line.

Also Read | Ballia Shocker: Ex-Army Man Hacked Into 6 Pieces by Wife and Lover in Uttar Pradesh, Dumps Body Parts in Polythene; 4 Arrested.

The train's loco pilot alerted the station master after the man leapt on the tracks, following which the police were informed, Station House Officer (SHO) Chandrabhooshan Maurya said.

The police recovered the body and identified him as Shivchandra (24), son of Indrapal, a resident of Rakswara village in Kaushambi, he added.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Opposition Will Question Government at All-Party Meet About Donald Trump's Claims on Brokering 'Ceasefire', Says Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

His identity was confirmed through an Aadhaar card found in his pocket.

Shivchandra's family revealed to the police that he was unwell for several days and struggled with depression. They guessed that he took his life following severe emotional and physical distress, the SHO further said.

His body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal procedures are underway, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)