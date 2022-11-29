Banda (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to 14 years in jail for killing his wife for dowry.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him, non-payment of which will lead to an additional imprisonment of three months.

Sandeep Sahu's wife Kiran Sahu died on July 2, 2015, due to burn injuries. The woman's father lodged a police complaint against his son-in-law and five other family members of Sandeep, Government advocate Devdutt Mishra said.

The police, in its charge sheet submitted to the court, named the husband of the deceased as an accused, while the names of five others were removed, he said.

Additional District and Session judge Gunendra Prakash held Sandeep guilty and sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000.

