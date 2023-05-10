Kaushambi (UP), May 10 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

Also Read | Modi Government on Same-Sex Marriage: 'May Not Be Correct Course of Action', Says Centre on Supreme Court's Hint at Declaration on Gay Marriages.

Rajendra alias Chotu (24) was convicted by the court and sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping the eight-year-old girl in December 2019, government counsel Ramesh Chandra Tripathi said.

An FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against Rajendra on the complaint of the father of girl, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls 2023: Suar Records Over 41% Polling, 39% in Chhanbey Till 5 PM.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)