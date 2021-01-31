Bareilly (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A POCSO court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his then 12-year-old cousin over two years ago, a government lawyer said on Sunday.

Special judge (POCSO) Anil Seth pronounced the judgement on Saturday and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Prem Shankar (28), government counsel Harendra Pal Singh Rathore said.

The court ordered the fine be paid by Shankar to the victim.

As per a complaint lodged by the girl's father, his daughter had gone outside her home to buy a matchbox from a nearby shop on November 30, 2018. At the time, her cousin Prem Shankar caught her hand and took her outside the village where she was raped.

The girl managed to return back home later that night and narrated the painful ordeal to her family members.

A case was registered at Subhasnagar police station and Shankar was arrested on January 13, 2019.

