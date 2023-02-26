Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): An elderly man and his six-year-old grandson died after their scooty was hit by an over-speeding dumper in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The elderly man died on the spot on Kanpur-Sagar National Highway in Sadar Kotwali area of the district while his grandson got stuck beneath the truck along with the scooter.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Arrested: ‘Black Day for Democracy’, Says AAP on Delhi Deputy CM’s Arrest.

A video of the accident that has gone viral on social media showed the truck dragging the scooty while the boy was stuck under it. Many passersby and commuters were seen in the video shouting at the driver to stop the truck but all in vain.

The accused driver applied brakes after several kilometers, but the child had died till then.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Government Sacks 23 Teachers Engaged on Unrecognised Qualification Certificates.

The police have nabbed the truck driver and helper and have sent the dead bodies for post-mortem.

The deceased were identified as Udit Narayan Chansoria, a retired teacher, and his six-year-old grandson Satvik.

The truck has also been seized, police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)