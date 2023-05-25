Bulandshahr (UP), May 25 (PTI) A Bulandshahr court Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping an eleven-year-old girl.

The court of Additional District Sessions Judge Dhruv Rai convicted Labbu, a resident of Narsena here, and fined him Rs 32,000, assistant government advocate Mahesh Raghav said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Will Become PM for Third Time in Next Election, Says Amit Shah.

A case was lodged here against Labbu in June, 2021 under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Raghav added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)