Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): A person, who was shot in Aligarh's Surendra Nagar area in the limits of Quarsi Police Station, died during the treatment, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Gupta, who was a grocery store owner in the Surendra Nagar area.

"We had received information from a man, who identified himself as Manish Kunar, that his father was shot at near their own grocery store in the Surendra Nagar area within the limits of Quarsi police station," Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told ANI.

The SSP added that he, along with other police personnel, rushed to the crime scene and scanned the CCTV footage of the area.

"A case was registered against the unknown attackers based on the complaint received by the police," SSP Naithani informed.

Further, according to the Aligarh SSP, a relative of the deceased, Bhavustosh, was present at the spot earlier but left because of a biker who was honking loudly.

The biker, along with some other people, later came looking for Bhavutosh but when they couldn't find him, they opened fire at Ashok Gupta instead.

Ashok was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where he was visited by local BJP MLA Anil Parashar, who also happens to be his neighbour.

Ashok lost his life while receiving treatment for his injuries.

"Some of the people have been identified in connection with the case and police teams have been set up to bring them to book," SSP Naithani added. (ANI)

