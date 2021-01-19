Gonda (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) A medical student was allegedly kidnapped from the city and Rs 70 lakh ransom has been demanded from his family members for his release, police said on Tuesday.

"Gaurav Haldhar, a resident of Payagpur area in Bahraich, is studing BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery) in a private institute here and was residing in the hostel. He went missing from the hostel from Monday afternoon," Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

Gaurav's father got a ransom call on Tuesday afternoon in which the callers demanded Rs 70 lakh ransom and threatened to kill his son if the money was not paid, he said.

The family immediately informed the police and an FIR was registered in the matter.

