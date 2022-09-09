Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Avadh unit will be holding a meeting in Lucknow today, as the BJP eyes on making strategies for the upcoming municipal polls, party sources said.

BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary will chair the meeting.

BJP is focussing on the upcoming municipal elections. Meetings will also be held in Varanasi and Gorakhpur in the coming days. The focus will be on strategies for Purvanchal as the party targets to register a win in maximum seats in the upcoming polls.

The 'Seva Saptah' will be a 15-day event to be held from September 17 to October 2. Under this event which will begin on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday, BJP ministers, officials and party workers will reach out to people through various programmes.

The party has also taken a decision that no tickets will be given to the children or any other relative of a politician, holding any political post. The politicians' relatives will not be permitted to run even as independent candidates.(ANI)

