Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): North Central Railway (NCR) successfully conducted a live demonstration of drone-based solar panel cleaning technology at Subedarganj Railway Station, Prayagraj, on September 23.

This initiative is part of Indian Railways' Net Zero mission, reflecting NCR's ongoing commitment to promoting solar energy.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Key Aide Mohammad Kataria Accused of Providing Logistical Support to Terrorists Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a release, the use of drones for cleaning solar panels is expected to improve maintenance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance the overall performance of solar energy systems across the NCR region. Senior railway officials and field staff from the Prayagraj division attended the demonstration.

The drone used in the demonstration had a 10-litre water tank and weighed approximately 19 kg without water. It features four nozzles to target water on the solar panels and is controlled via satellite/GPS remote controller. A fully charged drone can operate for about 22 minutes. The demonstration was conducted on the station building and platform 1 shelter, the release stated.

Also Read | Seats in Government Medical Colleges Increased: Union Cabinet Approves Expansion of 5,000 PG and 5,023 MBBS Seats in Govt Institutions.

The technical team discussed minor design improvements to make the drones more user-friendly for railway applications. The showcased drones use advanced cleaning mechanisms with minimal water and no chemicals, ensuring eco-friendly maintenance of solar installations.

Railway officials noted that the adoption of this technology will enhance solar system efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and mark an important step towards sustainable operations in the region.

Meanwhile, Vindhyachal Railway Station is all set to provide enhanced facilities for pilgrims during the Shardiya Navratri Mela, scheduled from September 22 to October 6. To ensure a smooth travel experience, the station has made extensive arrangements. Five additional unreserved ticket counters and an inquiry centre have been set up, while reserved ticket counters will operate in two shifts.

Sixteen additional staff members will assist passengers at ticket counters, and 18 more will be deployed for security and other duties. Pilgrims can also access refreshments at five operational food stalls.

During the first three days of the mela, from September 22 to September 24, St. John Ambulance Brigade provided primary medical care to 307 pilgrims and dressing services to 10 others. A total of 18 regular train pairs will halt at Vindhyachal Station, along with 13 additional train pairs scheduled for pilgrims' convenience.

Drinking water will be available at five points, while additional facilities include 15 temporary male and 15 female toilets, temporary passenger sheds, and a 12-meter-wide foot overbridge to facilitate smooth movement.

For safety and convenience, ambulance services, primary healthcare facilities, civil safety personnel, and staff from both the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police will be deployed throughout the mela period. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)