Mau (UP) Dec 12 (PTI) A total of 128 old coins and remains of statues and utensils were recovered by villagers while digging the earth in Mohammadabad Gohna tehsil on Saturday, District Magistrate Amit Kumar Bansal said.

He said the coins appear to be 1500 to 2000 years old.

Also Read | COVID-19 Safe Incubator for Newborn Babies, Portable RT PCR System Inaugurated by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad.

On being informed by the villagers, all the things were taken into custody by the administration, the DM said.

The archaeological directorate has been informed and the administration has taken control of the area from where these things have been found.

Also Read | Mucormycosis, Fungal Infection With Mortality Rate of 50%, Found in COVID-19 Patients in Ahmedabad, Experts Raise Alarm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)