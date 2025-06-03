Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Passing Out Parade (POP) of 197 Agniveers was held at the 39 Gorkha Training Centre in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Anir Van Datta, Commandant of the 39 Gorkha Training Centre, said the batch underwent 31 weeks of training, starting from October 26, 2024. The training included both basic and advanced military preparation and covered modern technology and weapon systems.

"This batch was given 31 weeks of training from 26 October 2024. The first 10 weeks are basic military training, and the remaining 21 weeks are advanced training... They are now ready to go to their posts... I am confident that wherever they go, they will perform their duty with determination and earn glory... They have been taught about modern technology and military weapons... They will learn more at their posts..." Datta said, speaking to the media.

Earlier on May 31, the Passing Out Parade (POP) of Spring Term 2025 was conducted at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, as per a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

186 trainees, comprising Midshipmen of the 107th and 108th Indian Naval Academy Course, and the 38th Naval Orientation Courses (NOC) (Extended), and cadets of 39th NOC (Extended), 40th NOC (Regular) and 41st NOC (Coast Guard), graduated with flying colours, marking the culmination of their ab-initio training. The passing out trainees included cadets from four friendly foreign countries.

Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, reviewed the parade. The event was attended by VAdm CR Praveen Nair, Commandant, INA, other senior officers and distinguished guests.

The President's Gold Medal for standing first in the Indian Naval Academy B Tech Course was awarded to Midshipman Nakul Saxena. Rajya Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Most Promising Cadet was awarded to Midshipman Kiondo Michael Florence, a trainee from Tanzania. This significant achievement by a foreign cadet stands testament to the inclusive and world-class training environment at the Indian Naval Academy.

Midshipman Nithin S Nair was awarded the FOC-in-C (South) Trophy for standing first in the order of merit among ex NDA trainees while the CNS Gold Medal for best in Naval Orientation Course (Extended) and for the Naval Orientation Course (Regular) were awarded to Cadet Pawar Rohit Prakash and Cadet Rajnish Singh respectively. The Director General Coast Guard trophy was awarded to Cadet Kommu David.

On this occasion, the Commandant's Champion Squadron Banner was awarded to Cheetah Squadron for displaying excellence across a wide spectrum of training activities, including academic, service subjects, outdoor training, drill, sports, and extracurricular activities throughout the term. (ANI)

