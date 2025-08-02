Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

On his 51st visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, PM Modi inaugurated the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi-Bhadohi road and Chhitauni-Shool Tankeshwar road, as well as the Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai-Adalpura Road.

Also Read | Udhampur Footbridge Collapse: Under-Construction Footbridge Collapses in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

He laid the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, among others and Railway Overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

Strengthening the power infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of various works under the Smart Distribution Project and the undergrounding of electrical infrastructure worth over Rs 880 crore.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 2, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

In a major boost to tourism, the Prime Minister inaugurated the redevelopment of eight riverfront Kuccha Ghats, development works at Kalika Dham, beautification of the pond and ghat at Rangildas Kutiya, Shivpur, and the restoration and water purification of Durgakund. He laid the foundation stone for restoration work at Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple, development of Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of several freedom fighters, City Facility Centres at Sarnath, Rishi Mandvi, and Ramnagar Zones, redevelopment of Munshi Premchand's ancestral house in Lamahi and upgradation of the museum, among others. He also laid the foundation stone for the development of an Urban Miyawaki Forest at Kanchanpur and the redevelopment and beautification of Shaheed Udyan and 21 other parks.

In addition to preserving culturally significant water bodies, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for water purification and maintenance works at various kunds, including Ramkund, Mandakini, Shankuldhara and others, along with the installation of four floating pujan platforms. To ensure access to potable water in rural areas, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 47 Rural Drinking Water Schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Furthering his vision of quality education for all, the Prime Minister inaugurated the upgradation of 53 school buildings within the municipal boundary. He also laid the foundation stone for several educational projects, including the construction of a new district library and rejuvenation of Government High Schools at Jakhini, Lalpur, among others.

In a major boost to health infrastructure, the Prime Minister inaugurated advanced medical equipment installations, including robotic surgery and CT scan facilities, at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital. He also laid the foundation stone of a Homoeopathic College and Hospital. Further, he will inaugurate an Animal Birth Control Centre and an associated Dog Care Centre. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)