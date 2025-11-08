Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Preparations are underway at Varanasi Junction Railway Station as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off four Vande Bharat Express services on Saturday.

Earlier, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected arrangements at Varanasi Junction railway station.

"Tomorrow (Saturday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off four Vande Bharat services from Varanasi station... All four Vande Bharat services will provide immense convenience to passengers," Vaishnaw told reporters.

"Be it Amrit Bharat trains, Namo Bharat trains, or Vande Bharat trains, new-generation trains are being introduced with a focus on passenger convenience... At the same time, our stations are being renovated... Work is underway at 1,300 stations across the country," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi and flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on November 8 at around 8:15 AM, according to the Prime Minister's office.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes. By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country.

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation. The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India's most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.

This link will not only enhance religious and cultural tourism but also offer pilgrims and travellers a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour of travel time. The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will greatly benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee. By ensuring smoother and faster intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, this service will play a key role in enhancing connectivity and regional development.

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes. The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala. This train is expected to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets.

In Southern India, the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by over 2 hours, completing the journey in 8 hours 40 minutes. The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students, and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option. The route will promote greater economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, supporting regional growth and collaboration. (ANI)

