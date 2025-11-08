Mumbai, November 8: Is November 8 a bank holiday? Are banks open or closed nationwide on Saturday? The question comes as people are looking online to know whether November 8, the second Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not. They also also curious to know if banks are open or closed today (Saturday), as the general perception is that banks remain closed for business every Saturday. It's essential to be aware of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar so that you can plan bank visits and complete pending financial transactions.

According to the RBI's holiday list for November 2025, banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days, including regional and national holidays. In addition to this, RBI said that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Scroll below to know if Saturday, November 8, which is the second Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not and whether banks are open or closed today. Bank Holidays in November 2025: From Kannada Rajyothsava to Wangala Festival, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 10 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Is November 8 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

In case you're wondering if November 8 is a bank holiday or not, then worry not, as we have got you covered. As per the RBI's November bank holiday list, November 8 (Saturday) is not a bank holiday. Wonder why? That's because November 8 is falling on a second Saturday of the month, and banks remain closed for business on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. This means all public and private banks will remain open today, November 8 (Saturday), across the country, as it is the second Saturday of the month.

In simple terms, physical banking will remain operational on Saturday nationwide. Besides physical banking, customers can also use digital services such as internet banking, ATMs, UPI, NEFT, etc, which will be available 24x7. It's also worth noting that November 8 is an RBI-designated bank holiday in Bengaluru for the Kanakadasa Jayanthi. So the answer to the question "Is November 8 a bank holiday?" is yes, it is a bank holiday on account of the second Saturday of the month and Kanakadasa Jayanthi in Bengaluru. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

This means banks will remain open today (Saturday) in all parts of the country, as it is the second Saturday of November 2025. The next official bank holiday is on December 1 in Itanagar and Kohima on account of State Inauguration Day or Indigenous Faith Day. This is followed by a bank holiday on December 3, which is only for Panaji in view of the feast of St. Francis Xavier.

