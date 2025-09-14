Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): One miscreant accused of several cases of chain snatching and robbery was arrested following a police encounter in Indirapuram, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Shahbaz alias Poli, a resident of Nandnagri.

The Indirapuram police arrested an accused in an injured condition following a police encounter, an official statement issued by the police media cell said. An illegal pistol, cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

ACP Abhishek Srivastav said, "During regular checking, police saw two people approaching on a motorbike. When the police asked them to stop and cooperate in the process, they turned around and tried to flee. Their motorbike slipped and they fell. While trying to run, one accused opened fire on the police. Police fired in retaliation, which hit one of the accused in his leg, and he was injured. The other accused has fled, and teams have been formed to nab him."

Police said several cases of chain snatching and robbery are registered against the arrested in Delhi NCR and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Jhansi police arrested a scrap thief after an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

According to the ASP of Jhansi, Gyanendra Kumar Singh, a scrap theft occurred at the shop of a scrap dealer, Prakash Chand Jaiswal. Later, a case was registered at the Kotwali police station, and the Senior Superintendent of Police formed teams to arrest the thieves.

"A Scrap was stolen from the shop of a scrap dealer, Prakash Chand Jaiswal. In this regard, a case was registered at Kotwali Police Station. Hence, the Senior Superintendent of Police deployed teams to arrest thieves," Singh told ANI.

As per Singh, the thieves were identified based on local intelligence and access to CCTV footage. (ANI)

