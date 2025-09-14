Mumbai, September 14: With just one day left until the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline, taxpayers are rushing to complete their submissions. As the September 15 deadline approaches, many are also seeking guidance on how to file their ITR correctly and on time. The deadline to file ITRs without any penalty is September 15, which means there is one more day to do so. No extension in the deadline has been announced so far.

On September 13, the Income Tax Department informed that over six crore tax returns have been filed so far. The Tax Department also said that the helpdesk is functioning 24x7 to assist those who need help with filing their Income Tax Return. The department is also constantly sending reminders to follow the income tax return due date 2025 at all costs. ITR Filing 2025 Deadline To Be Extended? CAs Call for Extension of Due Date for Filing Income Tax Returns, September 15 Remains Last Date for Now.

"File your ITR TODAY! Every tax rupee is a brick in India’s growth story!

file before 15th September 2025," the department posted on X, along with a link to file the tax returns. ITR Filing Last Date for 2025: When Is the Last Date To File Income Tax Returns for FY 2024-25? Know the Deadline and Steps To File IT Return and Different ITR Forms.

ITR Filing 2025 September 15 Deadline Approaches

File your ITR TODAY! Every tax rupee is a brick in India’s growth story! file before 15th September 2025. File your ITR at: https://t.co/qeqndrIy5Z@nsitharamanoffc @officeofPCM @FinMinIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/0kAStLcf3n — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 14, 2025

How to File ITR Online

Log in to the Income Tax Portal by entering your PAN Card and password

Select the relevant Assessment Year and mode of filing ITR – click on Online, then “Continue”

Select your applicable filing status, i.e., Individual, HUF, or others and click “Continue”

Before filing your income tax return, it’s important to choose the correct ITR form based on your income sources

If you have capital gains income but no income from business or profession, you should file using ITR 2. – ITR 1 to ITR 4 are meant for individuals and HUFs

Choose the Reason For Filing ITR

If your taxable income is above the basic exemption limit, then choose the correct option.

Fill in all the Information, validate, confirm, and submit – PAN, Aadhaar, name, contact info, and bank details are pre-filled in your ITR.

Last year, when the deadline was July 31, about 7.28 crore income tax returns were filed. This time, 6 crore ITR filing has been completed by 13 September and experts believe that this number can reach around 8 crore by the deadline.

