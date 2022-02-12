Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): In a major setback to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, the party's candidate from the Amroha constituency Salim Khan on Friday joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the second phase of the Assembly polls in the state.

Khan alleged that there is a "communication gap" in Congress.

"I have joined SP as there's communication gap in Congress, created by 2nd-line leadership which doesn't want ground-level workers to meet national leadership. I wanted to meet Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, but 2nd line leadership didn't let me," he said.

The seven phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10.

The second phase of polling for the state assembly is scheduled for February 14.

Altogether 55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

