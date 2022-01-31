New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Ahead of polls, Congress in charge of Uttar Pradesh elections Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be beginning a door-to-door campaign from the Noida assembly constituency on Monday.

Congress has named Pankhuri Pathak as their candidate for Noida.

Notably, it is the first physical visit of Gandhi during the poll campaign. However, she had been conducting live interaction on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube

Gandhi is also expected to campaign in the Dadri Assembly Constituency tomorrow.

In Noida today, she will be interacting with groups of society from various sections. Thereafter, Gandhi will go for a door-to-door campaign in favour of Pathak.

In Noida, she will also be interacting with a group of women separately under the "Ladki hoon, lad Sakti hoon" slogan.

Earlier, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had campaigned in western Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, an aggressive campaign strategy has been made by Congress for the first phase of polls in UP.

The party's star campaigners Sachin Pilot, Bhupesh Baghel are among others who are on the ground to campaign for the elections.

For Gandhi, door-to-door campaigns and virtual rallies have been scheduled as a part of the election campaign.

Today, the Election Commission is also scheduled to hold a meeting to review rally permissions and gatherings in view of the COVID infection.

Presently, big rallies are banned and only door-to-door and virtual rallies are allowed. The last date of campaigning for the first phase of UP polls is February 8; voting is to begin from February 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

