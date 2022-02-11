Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Ghadkoli, famously known as the 'great Chamar' village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, is going for assembly polls on February 14, but residents claim that no development has taken place in their area since Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati lost power in 2012.

Village local Keshav Ram told ANI, "Mayawati made one medical college here but Akhilesh ji just changed the name. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave us groceries but he should have given the latest medical equipment to the college for better treatment. Whatever progress happened here in the village was done during Mayawati's tenure."

On main issues for the village, a local named Mainpal said unemployment is high here and inflation should be controlled.

"We want employment and there is a fight for jobs which is pushing us to beg for survival. Inflation is high but MGNREGA rate is still old. I believe BSP was a disciplined government and worked without any fear. BJP privatised everything and many educated individuals are doing low-level jobs," Manipal added.

45-year-old Raj Kumar, another local, said the drainage system is not proper in the village and the village saw no development since Mayawati lost power in 2012.

"Drainage system has not been created in the village. The past two governments, be it Samajwadi Party or BJP, always worked on their own without consulting the locals. Unemployment is at a high right now. During BSP, our village saw development," he added.

Many in the village believe that Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad is yet to be established as a dalit leader and Mayawati still holds the domination over this stratum of society.

Saharanpur constituency will vote in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 14 along with 54 other Assembly seats in the state.

Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7, 2022 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

