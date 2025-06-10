Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Rampur's Raza Library in Uttar Pradesh earned acclaim for its innovative and forward-thinking approach. Its AI-powered talking book initiative was particularly praised during the annual festival of the Russian Library Association.

Pushkar Mishra, Director of Rampur Raza Library, who represented the institution in Russia, shared that several facets of the library were discussed during the event. He also highlighted the library's forthcoming initiatives, including the integration of artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and advanced digital platforms.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"As a director of the Rampur Raza Library, I visited the place where a delegation of India had gone to Russia for the annual festival of the Russian Library Association, in which he invited India," Mishra told ANI on Tuesday.

"We discussed the various aspects of the library. I highlighted what Rampur Raza Library is going to do in the coming days on artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and digital platforms, in which the most important aspect was that we have proposed a suggestion of speaking books or conversational books or talking books. Under this concept, we said that in the coming days Rampur Raza Library will arrange such chatbots in which various books can be arranged," he added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Speaking about the library's new initiative of conversational books, Mishra said, "Scholars and students will be able to talk about any question in the subject, from its content and its contemplation to its thinking. Thus, by using such technology, we are going to transform the library in the coming times with the help of conversational books.

"All the librarians of the world who came there praised this concept very much and said that this concept is completely new and, in the coming times, Rampur Raza Library will probably be the first library in the world that will have speaking books," he stated.

He further mentioned that the heads of other libraries expressed interest in implementing similar initiatives in their own institutions in the near future.

The annual festival also discussed the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, where Mishra said that India and Russia have to lead the whole world to create a world free of religious terror so that future generations can get a happy, prosperous and peaceful future.

"While discussing the problem of Ukraine, it was as complex as Kashmir, to which I replied that what Pakistan is a problem. Kashmir was never a problem, and it will not be. Religious terror, which was given birth to by Pakistan and exported by Pakistan and one in the form of Pakistan. The state, which is a nuclear state, is owned by religious terrorists, which is a threat to the entire planet. Therefore, all countries must come together to protect the entire human race. Religious terror will have to be fought in Pakistan. Funding him, i.e., providing financial assistance, means doing business with him, which means that we are nurturing religious terror. Nurturing a state which is a state of religious terrorists," Pushkar Mishra said.

"On this I also told him that India and Russia are all-weather friends. India is facing the most from religious terror. There is a danger. Therefore, India and Russia have to lead the whole world to create a world free of religious terror so that future generations can get a happy, prosperous and peaceful future. I am delighted Mr Vadim Duda, who is the Director General of the Russian State Library, accepted religious terror as a big crisis for mankind and accepted the role that Pakistan plays in it," Mishra remarked emphasising India-Russia historical and cultural ties.

"On my proposal that at least whatever happens on the political ground, all of us on the academic ground should deal with the thinking of religious terror. Vadim Dudha fully acknowledged this. I congratulate them," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)