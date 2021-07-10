Lucknow, July 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded four COVID-19 deaths and 100 new cases, taking the total number of fatalities and infections to 22,693 and 17,07,225 respectively, the government said on Saturday.

Two deaths were reported from Pilibhit and one each from Mainpuri and Gorakhpur, the UP government said in a statement.

Of the 100 fresh COVID-19 cases, Lucknow reported nine, followed by Varanasi (eight), Kanpur Nagar (six).

Five cases each were reported from Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Meerut among others.

No district has reported fresh cases in double figures on Saturday and now four districts have no active cases now.

In the last 24 hours, 183 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,82,924. The recovery rate of the state stands at 98.6 per cent.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,680; the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.76 lakh samples have been tested in the state, it said.

So far, over 6.03 crore samples have been tested in the state, it added.

