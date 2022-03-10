New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh Thursday said that Uttar Pradesh Assembly election result heralds a new political culture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is in tune with the aspirational democracy of a new India.

He said the new political culture is guided by the spirit of reaching out to the deprived and providing them with benefits of equitable development with ease of living, empowerment and esteem, without any bias or prejudice.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that Uttar Pradesh has broken many a jinx of the past.

For example, he said, over the last half-a-century, the Congress “manipulated” people into believing that any political party which has been in power for five years necessarily faces anti-incumbency and this phenomenon has to be taken in stride as a norm.

“The BJP under Modi has vindicated that elections can be fought and won with pro-incumbency vote and this is something which I had been predicting during the UP election campaign as well,” Singh said.

For several decades, he said, political spectrum in India which was dominated by the Congress and its allies sought to fight elections on the basis of caste, creed, religion and vote bank considerations, which in other words implied securing votes by dividing society and following the feudal legacy of “divide and rule” and this virtually became a norm over the years.

However, under Modi, this trend has been done away with and the BJP proved to the world that election could be fought and won by rising above these biases and focussing on development, providing security to the insecure, empowering the weaker section, providing benefits to the deprived and ensuring equal justice and respect for all, he said.

Singh said he had predicted during the election campaign that in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will get the support of a large number of silent women voters, including Muslim women, who may not openly say so.

Similarly, he said, during the campaign young girl students from all religions and castes “used to tell us that before the BJP government came, their parents would not allow them to step out of the house all alone but now they felt absolutely secure”.

Counting is underway for Assembly elections held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The BJP raced towards a second straight win in Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in three other states -- Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab, according to the election trends and results declared so far.

