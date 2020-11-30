Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh roadways bus caught fire near Makri village here allegedly due to a short circuit, police said on Monday.

No casualty was reported, they said.

According to police, the incident took place Sunday night when the bus with 52 passengers was going towards Lucknow from Sahibabad Depot.

When the incident took place, the passengers jumped out of the vehicle to save their lives, police said.

Bus driver Parikshit said the vehicle had left for Lucknow from Sahibabad depot on Sunday. Due to the closure of the highway, it started moving towards Moradabad via the Syana-Narsena Canal road when the accident took place.

Syana Kotwali in-charge Jitendra Kumar Singh said the bus was carrying 52 passengers besides the driver and conductor.

All the passengers were taken to Lucknow by bus from Bulandshahr Depot following the incident, he said.

The officer said the incident is being investigated following a complaint filed by Parikshit.

