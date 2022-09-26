Mau (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) rebel leaders on Monday accused party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar of deviating from the core principles of the party and said that they will float a new party on Tuesday.

"A 'mahapanchayat' has been convened here on Tuesday where a new party will be announced," former national vice-president of SBSP Mahendra Rajbhar told reporters here.

SBSP workers from all over the state will quit the parent party and will join the new party which will be named 'Suheldev Swabhiman Party' after discussing it with the workers, Mahendra Rajbhar said.

"We will announce a new party tomorrow," he said, accusing SBSP chief of deviating from the basic principles of his party.

The SBSP has turned into a party of one family. About 1,000 workers of the SBSP will join the new party tomorrow, Mahendra Rajbhar said, adding that the new party will be floated after formulating a proper strategy to give a jolt to O P Rajbhar.

Mahendra Rajbhar, who is founder member of SBSP, had resigned from the party along with over two dozen members earlier this month.

“Om Prakash Rajbhar is only engaged in collecting money. We founded the party in 2002 with a mission to work for the poor and Dalits. But now he is using the party for money. It is because of this that over two dozen party leaders, including state general secretary Arjun Chauhan and state vice-president Awadhesh Rajbhar, have resigned along with me," Mahendra Rajbhar had said at the time of quitting the party.

Mahendra Rajbhar had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Mau as the BJP-SBSP alliance candidate against don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and lost by a margin of 6,000 votes.

Mahendra Rajbhar had also alleged that Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari who is wanted in a criminal case, might be staying at O P Rajbhar's place.

Talking about the rebel leaders and workers' meeting slated for Tuesday, former district president Ramjit Rajbhar said, "Our mahapanchayat has been called against SBSP in which besides formalising the name of the party, the office bearers will also be announced."

"Om Prakash Rajbhar is a 'behrupiya' (imposter), and his party is a 'bikau' party," Ramjit Rajbhar, who was also present at the press conference here, added.

O P Rajbhar contested the 2017 assembly elections in alliance with the BJP and four of its candidates, including Rajbhar, had won, and he was made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government. But within two years, he left the ministerial post after differences with the BJP.

In the 2022 assembly elections, O P Rajbhar contested in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and won six seats. But during the presidential election held in July this year, he again warmed up with the BJP after adopting a path different from the SP.

Recently, O P Rajbhar and his son Arvind Rajbhar, who is party's chief general secretary, had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

