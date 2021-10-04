Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Police force has been deployed outside former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow ahead of his scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday where 8 people, including 4 farmers, died yesterday.

Several Opposition leaders from various parties including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are also scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation over the incident.

"Had a little talk with Tejinder Singh Virk ji, a farmer leader who was seriously injured in the incident of being trampled by BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri. In view of his critical condition, the government should immediately provide him with the best treatment. Just one demand Chief Minister should resign," he tweeted on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party workers gathered outside Akhilesh Yadav's residence here as police deployed forces and put up barricades ahead of his scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri today.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni came with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

"...Some unruly elements attacked our workers, killed 4-5 of them. I was in Banbirpur from 9 am till the end...I have not been at the (incident) spot for two days...It could be that they don't like me and using politics... Allegations against me are completely baseless and I demand judicial inquiry of this matter and culprits should get punished," he said.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

