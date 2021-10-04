Paoli Dam has done some fantastic movies in Bengali. Her filmography is filled with charismatic and performance driven cinematic characters that stay in your head even after the movie is over. Say for example Hocheta Ki, Kaalbela and more. But her career is also peppered with 'bold' and erotic movies that got her a lot of attention and bit of bad press too. He Bollywood debut was Hate Story which became more popular due to the explicit scenes than the story itself. There's another movie of the actor which created so much uproar due to its steamy scenes that it never got a theatrical release. We are talking about Chatrak, directed by Sri Lankan director, Vimukuthi Jayasundara. From Gulshan Devaiah in Ghost Stories to Paoli Dam in Bulbbul, 13 Actors Who Proved to Be Absolute Scene-Stealers in the First Half of 2020

Chatrak is about an architect who returns to Kolkata, reunites with his girlfriend and embarks on a journey to find his 'crazy' brother who now lives in the forest. At the Kolkata film festival in 2017, a lot of these scenes were watered down before being screened.

Back in 2011, when Paoli was asked about these scenes, a pirated version of which got leaked on YouTube, she had said, "I am a director's actor and I will do whatever it takes if I am convinced about a role and have trust in the director." Well, as they say, if the script needs it!

