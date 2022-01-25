Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 death toll rose to 23,073 on Monday with the addition of 17 fatalities, while the infection count reached 19,57,839 after detection of 11,159 fresh cases, according to an official statement.

Of the 17 new fatalities, three deaths were reported from Moradabad, followed by two deaths each in Varanasi and Azamgarh, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here.

Also Read | RRB Exam Protest: Massive Protest in Patna, Arrah Against Railway Recruitment Board Exam Move, Rail Tracks Blocked.

In the past 24 hours, 10,836 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 18,40,842. More than 1.86 lakh samples were tested in the same period, while so far over 9.81 crore samples have been tested for detection of COVID-19 in the state, the statement said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 93,924, it said.

Also Read | Dry Days in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Govt Cuts Number of No Alcohol Days From 21 to 3 for 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)