Lucknow, Jun 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh will soon have 100 per cent of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials claimed here on Wednesday.

The state has provided vaccine cover to nearly 99 per cent of its people in every category - health workers, frontline workers, senior citizens, adults, children in the age group 15-17, and children in the age group 12-14 --, an official statement by the Chief Minister's PR team claimed.

Also Read | UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

It also claimed that states with comparatively lesser populations such as Maharashtra have been unable to achieve this target yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)