Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Several vehicles were gutted after a fire broke out at the Hayat Nagar Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Saturday, reportedly due to a short circuit, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the operation to bring the blaze under control.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, a massive fire engulfed a showroom at Sarafa Market in UP's Pilibhit.

Similarly, on March 27, a fire erupted in the basement of Silver Apartment in Hazratganj, causing significant damage to parked vehicles.

The blaze gutted seven two-wheelers and four four-wheelers, while firefighters managed to save 10 other vehicles after an hour-long operation.

On March 21, another fire broke out in a gift shop located below the IT Metro Station in Lucknow. (ANI)

