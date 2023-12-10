Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A 68-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son after she refused to lend him money, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dhindawli village under the Titawi police station area here on Saturday evening, they added.

Also Read | Bihar Caste Survey Has Issues That Need To Be Resolved, Says Amit Shah; CM Nitish Kumar Seeks Special Status to State.

Jaginder, who allegedly killed his mother Perkashi with a spade, has been arrested, SHO Jogindra Singh said.

According to police, Jaginder attacked his mother with a spade in a fit of rage when the latter refused to give him some money. The elderly died on the spot, the SHO said.

Also Read | Goods Train Derailment in Maharashtra: Seven Wagons of Freight Train Derail Near Kasara; Many Trains From Mumbai Diverted (Watch Video).

Police have also recovered the spade used in the crime and sent the accused to jail, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)