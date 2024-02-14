Noida, Feb 13 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been awarded for "Excellence in Cyber Law Enforcement" by the Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF) and IIT-Kanpur's AIIDE Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The Odisha Police and the department of Information Technology and Electronics of the West Bengal government were both honoured with the award for excellence in "cyber initiative", according to an official statement issued by the FCRF.

The Uttar Pradesh STF, tasked with tackling organised crime, has been recognised for its "pioneering efforts in combatting cybercrime", the statement said.

"The Award for Excellence in Cyber Law Enforcement was presented to the STF, UP Police, in acknowledgment of their relentless efforts in combating organised crime, technical frauds and scams," it added.

"STF Uttar Pradesh has been at the forefront of utilising technology for effective policing and crime control, demonstrating a proactive approach towards tackling cyber threats," the statement said.

The awards were conferred during the FutureCrime Summit 2024 that was held last week in Delhi on the recipients for outstanding achievements across various domains related to cybercrime, forensics, investigation, policing and awareness.

