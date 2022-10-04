Barabanki (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Two teenage sisters who had gone missing from Kola Gahbadi village in Jaidpur on Monday were tracked down to a roadways bus in Shahjahanpur by police after nine hours.

The girls, aged 13 and 14, are students of Class 8 and 9 at Sai Inter college in Jaidpur, about seven km away from their house.

The sisters had gone missing after leaving for school in the morning, police said.

Their clothes and cycles were found on a roadside following which police were informed, they said.

Police found the girls in a roadways bus in Katra Police Station area of Shahjahanpur after nine hours of search, Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narain said.

During their search, police collected information from the locals and CCTV footage, he said.

The girls had left home at 8 am and their belongings were found by villagers on a roadside.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team which safely tracked down the girls, the ASP added.

The girls have been handed over to their family, he said.

