Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl has accused her stepmother of forcibly confining her and pushing her into prostitution in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl on Friday, a case has been registered at the Puvaya police station against her stepmother and two others, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said the accused are on the run and a team has been formed to nab them.

The police officer said the teenager has alleged that her stepmother and two others had pushed her into prostitution and she was being held captive and closely monitored.

The girl somehow managed to flee from their clutches and reached the police station on Friday night.

The teenager's mother, a resident of Puranpur town in Pilibhit district, had died 14 years ago. Her father later married to the woman from Puvaya. Subsequently the teenager started living with her stepmother here, the police said.

