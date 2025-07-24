Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): A Large number of devotees took a holy dip in the confluence of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna, known as 'Sangam' in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Thursday on the occasion of Shravan Amavasya.

Taking a dip in the holy water on Shravan Amavasya is considered to have special significance, and devotees today, along with chanting and penance, also make donations.

Even after the flood, a flock of devotees has been reaching at the Sangam point since this morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in Prayagraj would be "Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers".

It also said that the maximum temperature would be 35 degrees and the minimum would be 27 degrees. Humidity is 90 degrees maximum and 70 degrees minimum, as per IMD.

Across various states in India, the auspicious day of Shravan Amavasya is being celebrated. At the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, priests performed Bhasma Aarti, and devotees prayed with their hands folded.

Moreover, people are also performing prayers to their ancestors and taking a holy dip in the sea at the Thoothukudi Port beach in Tamil Nadu. The devotees are praying for the peace of the departed ancestors and seeking their blessings.

This particular Amavasya, observed on July 24, 2025, is also known as "Hariyali Amavasya".

According to the Hindu tradition, Amavasya is considered a time for ancestral remembrance, and when it falls in Shravan, it carries added power and sanctity.

On this auspicious day, families perform Tarpan, Shraddha, and other rituals to pay homage to their ancestors, seeking their blessings for peace and wellbeing.

People also observe the day by bathing in holy rivers, such as the Ganga, and offering their prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They also do fasting, donate to the needy, and participate in community rituals and temple visits.

The name "Hariyali Amavasya" reflects the lush renewal of life during the monsoon season. It's a symbolic time of fertility, growth, and preparation for the future.

Yesterday, the sacred festival of Sawan Shivratri was celebrated with immense devotion across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, as thousands of devotees and Kanwar pilgrims gathered at prominent Shiva temples to offer prayers and perform rituals.

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, special prayers were conducted at the Shiv Temple of the Kailash Math. The city also witnessed massive footfall at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga Temple, one of the most revered Jyotirlingas in India. Long queues of saffron-clad Kanwar pilgrims, many of whom had walked barefoot for days, lined the streets, waiting patiently to catch a glimpse of the deity. They offered their prayers on this spiritually significant day.

In Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, devotees flocked to the Shree Parshuram Pura Mahadev Mandir to offer their prayers. Devotees thronged the ancient premises from early morning, pouring holy water and milk over the Shivalinga, a ritual symbolic of purification and surrender to Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri, observed during the holy month of Sawan, is considered one of the most auspicious days for worshipping Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts, visit temples, and chant Shiva mantras, believing that this day holds the power to absolve sins and fulfil heartfelt desires.

This year, Sawan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest periods for devotees of Shiva. (ANI)

