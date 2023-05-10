Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Stepping up its efforts to bring back students from Manipur, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government was able to successfully bring back 36 more students on Wednesday, informed a government statement.

All these students are being brought to Delhi by different routes, and the process of their arrival continued until late at night.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Yogi government had managed to bring back a total of 62 students. In this way, till now, the government has evacuated 98 students of UP and a target has been set to bring back the remaining 38 students by Thursday.

These are the students who were pursuing education in different institutions in Manipur, and due to the situation prevailing there, the government has decided to evacuate them.

The students who have reached Delhi are being safely sent to their homes by the state government in Volvo buses and cars.

Prabhu Narain Singh, Relief Commissioner, said that all the students coming from Manipur are being taken care of. First, they are taken from the airport to the RC office and then to UP Bhawan, where arrangements have been made for their food, drink, and sleep, in addition to transportation to send them home.

Volvo buses are being used to transport students from faraway locations, while cars are being arranged for those from nearby areas.

The Relief Commissioner informed that most of the students have been evacuated from Manipur.

"Now only 38 students are left there, who will be brought back by Thursday. Our priority is to bring back all the students of UP who are studying in Manipur at the earliest possible time. We received information about 136 students being in Manipur, and action has been taken to bring them back by running a campaign," he said.

He further stated that a 24x7 helpline, 1070, has been set up by the state government. If information about any additional students present in this is discovered, every effort will be made to bring them back.

"The Government of Manipur had provided complete assistance in the evacuation of the UP students. A bus service to transport UP students to the airport has been made available. As a result, no student has been a victim of violence or been hurt by it," the commissioner further said.

Several state governments, including those in the Northeast, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens out of the violence-hit Manipur.

Violence erupted amid protests against a high court order asking the state government to consider including the majority Meitei community in Manipur in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Amid the demand of the Meitei people for ST status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on Wednesday, which later turned violent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)